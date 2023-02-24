WVVA’s morning meteorologist, Collin Rogers, visits Dudley Primary

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Watch above.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship
Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley

Latest News

The outage is expected to last from 9 PM on Thursday, February 23rd until 1 AM on Friday,...
Town of Bluefield & AEP announce planned power outage
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire
BVPD receives drone for search & rescue operations thanks to donation from local foundation
BVPD receives drone for search & rescue operations thanks to donation from local foundation
Local foundation & Bluefield, WV police provide personal libraries for Wade Center children
Local foundation & Bluefield, WV police provide personal libraries for Wade Center children