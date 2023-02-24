“Worthiness to Vote” topic of Greenbrier County Black History Month discussion

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Chapter of the NAACP and Race Matters have been holding a series of discussions this month. These meetings are part of Black History Month and focus on various topics pertaining to both history and the present day.

On Thursday, February 23, community members met at the Greenbrier County Courthouse in Lewisburg to discuss the “worthiness to vote,” specifically how this idea of needing to be worthy in order to participate in democracy has historically disfavored Black Americans.

Thursday’s speaker was Atiba Ellis, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and Laura B. Chisolm Distinguished Research Scholar. Ellis detailed America’s history from the writing of the Constitution to present-day issues, and the Three-Fifths Compromise to the Jim Crow era, showing how “democracy” does not mean “equality.”

“If we don’t see the fairness of our elections, not only in its rhetoric but in its reality, then people will stop believing in democracy and if they do that, then we’re in real trouble.”

Ellis says this idea of worthiness because of race continues to affect American democracy today. One of the most pressing issues being access to voting becoming harder. He encourages citizens of any race to consistently question decisions being made in terms of voting, whether that be election fraud causing voting restrictions, felony disenfranchisement, and more.

NAACP and Race Matters have several more discussions planned for this month. Stay with WVVA to learn more.

