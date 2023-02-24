West Virginia State Police trooper arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Joseph Comer, who is a current member of the West Virginia State Police, was arrested today after turning himself in to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release sent by West Virginia State Police Captain R.A. Maddy, Comer was charged with Domestic Battery and Felony Strangulation.

Comer was arraigned at the Jackson County Magistrate Court and is currently out on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.