TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tomorrow is the Town of Tazewell’s 3rd annual Polar Plunge.

Dive into the Lincolnshire Lake and support your community. A portion of proceeds from the $50 minimum entry fee will go to Clinch Valley Community Action’s Family Crisis Services Program.

The event takes place at 2pm tomorrow, February 25th, at 2pm.

Sign up here.

