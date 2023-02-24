Tazewell County School Board investigating late-game altercation

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Board of Education will be investigating the incident involving Richlands girls basketball Head Coach, Tom Rife and a fan in the final seconds of Thursday night’s regional semifinal game.

Superintendent, Dr. Chris Stacy, issued a statement on social media earlier this morning on The Tazewell County Public Schools social media pages.

“We are aware of the incident at the RHS basketball game and while we do not condone any misconduct from our coaches or spectators at this time we are still investigating the actions of all parties involved.”

TCPS Director of Public Relations, Lindsey Mullins said, “The incident is under investigation.”

WVVA has reached out to Dr. Stacy has not heard back.

