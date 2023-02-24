Small businesses in Bluefield, West Virginia get websites thanks to Economic Development Authority

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thanks to the Rural Business Grant from the US Department of Agriculture, the Bluefield West Virginia Economic Development Authority has a website development program for local businesses.

So far seven businesses have completed websites through the program. We spoke with one of those business owners about what it means to her to have a professional website.

”When I saw my website it was amazing. I was just over the moon, it made my day. The fact it was provided for me was great because a professional website is a big expense for a small business,” said Marissa Mitchell, owner of body&skin.

Marissa’s website is https://www.bodyandskinwv.com/ If you would like to learn more about the program visit https://www.mybluefield.org/wdp

