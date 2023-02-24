Sen. Capito releases statement on one-year anniversary of war in Ukraine


Senator Shelley Moore Capito
Senator Shelley Moore Capito(WVVA News)
By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVVA) - Leaders in the Ukraine are pushing for a victory in 2023 on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Since the start of the war last year, it has been Europe’s biggest and most deadly war since WWII.

On the anniversary, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia, released a statement in strong support of the Ukraine.

“Today marks the one year anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s brutal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The people of Ukraine have been steadfast and courageous in defending their country, and our adversaries are closely watching to see if our commitments to sovereignty and freedom will waver. One year later, I hope that Putin and power-hungry dictators around the world have gotten the message that their territorial ambitions will not be tolerated.”

