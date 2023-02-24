Seasonable temperatures return

A few spotty showers are possible this morning; otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be much cooler today with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s for most.

Most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s and low/mid 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and a few showers are possible late. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for most overnight.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out late. (WVVA WEATHER)

An area of low pressure will move into our region tomorrow bringing some widespread precipitation. Most will see a cold rain on Saturday; however, some patchy freezing rain and sleet is possible mainly north of I-64. Any locations that do see freezing rain should expect little to no ice accumulation. Temperatures will be even colder tomorrow in the 30s and 40s.

Widespread precipitation will move in on Saturday mainly in the form on cold rain; however, some spotty freezing rain and sleet could mix in north of I-64. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will taper off on Saturday evening and we should stay mainly dry through Sunday; however, a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will rise into the 50s on Sunday afternoon.

A few spotty showers are possible on Sunday as a frontal system approaches our region. (WVVA WEATHER)

More widespread rain is expected for our Monday as temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.