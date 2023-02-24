Seasonable temperatures return
Highs will be in the 40s and 50s today
A few spotty showers are possible this morning; otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be much cooler today with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s for most.
Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and a few showers are possible late. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for most overnight.
An area of low pressure will move into our region tomorrow bringing some widespread precipitation. Most will see a cold rain on Saturday; however, some patchy freezing rain and sleet is possible mainly north of I-64. Any locations that do see freezing rain should expect little to no ice accumulation. Temperatures will be even colder tomorrow in the 30s and 40s.
Rain will taper off on Saturday evening and we should stay mainly dry through Sunday; however, a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will rise into the 50s on Sunday afternoon.
More widespread rain is expected for our Monday as temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
