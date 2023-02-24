Richlands loses 2D region semifinal

Cedar Bluff, Va. (WVVA) - In the 2D region semifinal, the Richlands Blue Tornado hosted the Central Wise Warriors. The Blue Tornado’s only loss on the season was to the Warriors earlier in the season 61-50.

The first half started out not so hot for the Blue Tornado, as the Warriors kept the pressure on early to lead 22-15 after the first quarter and 40-28 at half. In the second half, Richlands put up a comeback attempt but it fell short, losing 54-51.

