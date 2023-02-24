Raleigh County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child pornography crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man, Thomas John Mills, 37, was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by lifetime of supervised release today for the production of child pornography, and after he is released, Mills must file as a sex offender.

A release sent by the U.S. Department of Justice said, “Mills admitted to coercing a 15-year-old minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct, including masturbation and the lascivious exhibition of her genitals, between March and October 2020 for the purpose of creating images and videos of this conduct.”

Mills also had the child send him explicit videos and photos along with live video chats where he would ask her to “engage in sexually explicit conduct.”

According to the release, “The court described the case as ‘one of the worst set of circumstances’ it has seen.”

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is “a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”

