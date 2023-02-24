Rain will move in Saturday, mixing with snow and ice for some

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see cloud cover increase tonight as a frontal boundary remains stalled to our south, and low pressure rides along the boundary in our direction. We should stay mainly dry overnight, with only the slim chance of a stray shower. Low temps will be in the 30s and low 40s tonight.

MIX NORTH OF i-64 (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring developing rain, mainly during the morning as a disturbance moves in. Where warmer air from the southwest will be overrunning colder air at the surface, more of a wintry mix will develop for a few hours Saturday AM-early afternoon. This will mainly be the scenario across Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, and along the I-64 corridor in north. While not a major storm, a few slick areas on bridges/overpasses, and along the highest elevations will be possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT SATURDAY FROM 5AM-2PM for Greenbrier and Pocahontas. Especially along the higher terrain, snow/sleet of up to 1″ is possible, along with freezing rain/ice of a glaze to up to a tenth of an inch. High temps Saturday should still be above freezing for most, making it in the upper 30s-mid 40s Saturday afternoon.

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll gradually dry out Sat night-early Sunday and we’ll otherwise be partly cloudy to wrap up the weekend. Low temps Sat night will be in the 30s, and high temps should be above-average on Sunday, in the mid 50s-low 60s.

Chance of rain (WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.