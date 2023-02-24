New River CTC students plan annual Volleyball 4 Autism fundraiser

Volleyball 4 Autism
Volleyball 4 Autism(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students with New River Community and Technical College are gearing up for their annual Volleyball 4 Autism fundraiser.

These students are part of the school’s Browning Social Services Club. Each year, they host a volleyball competition to raise money and awareness for autism.

This year, proceeds will benefit Autism Speaks, a nonprofit organization geared toward promoting solutions across the spectrum.

WVVA met with Kelli White, the Assistant Professor of Social Services for New River CTC and creator of Volleyball 4 Autism. She spoke of the importance of fostering a community that is working toward change.

“It affects more people than we think about,” White said. “You know, we need to be aware, and we need to be able to make accommodations and modifications, so these individuals are accepted.”

You can now pre-register as a Volleyball 4 Autism team or sponsor. Registration is open until April 8 and is $100 for teams of eight. Sponsorships are also $100. To register as a team, donate or sponsor the event email volleyball4autism@gmail.com.

There are also other ways to help like taking part in the club’s silent auction.

Volleyball 4 Autism will take place at 9 a.m. on April 15 at Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship
Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley

Latest News

Community clean up event happening in Whipple community
Community clean up event happening in Whipple community
Several people across Southern West Virginia were honored at the Capitol this week as ‘West...
Local ‘History Heroes’ honored at W.Va. Capitol
Bees, Bargains and Books will take place tomorrow from 10 to 4 inside the Richlands Police...
Celebrate the end of Winter Honey month with Bees, Books, and Bargains
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers the State of the Commonwealth address on Jan. 11, 2023.
Governor Glenn Youngkin praises passage of bill to combat antisemitism