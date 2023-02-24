Mountain State Justice files second lawsuit against firm in Mercer County

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A second lawsuit has been filed by Moutain State Justice (MSJ), a state-wide non-profit legal service, on behalf of the tenants from five manufactured housing communities in Mercer County against an “out-of-state- vulture capitalist firm, its subsidiaries, and its local property manager.”

According to release from MSJ, Smith Management LLC bought several housing communities in Mercer County, and doubling tenants’ rent rates for most all cases.

The release said, “Smith Management’s actions coincide with a nationwide trend, wherein predatory corporations hiding behind layers of shell companies purchase manufactured housing communities, then raise the lot rent and force mass evictions.”

The lawsuit raised several issues and concerns on behalf of the tenants.

These include, “1) Defendants have failed to maintain the communities in a fit and habitable condition and 2) Defendants have terminated tenants’ existing leases and now demand new, unlawful contracts. Regarding the lease claims, Plaintiffs allege that the Defendants 1) terminated leases in the middle of existing one-year lease terms in violation of West Virginia law and 2) attempted to unilaterally alter lease terms (including increasing the rental rate, changing the way utility charges are assessed, and altering community rules during the existing lease term). Regarding habitability, community conditions have resulted in unsanitary and unsafe environments, insect infestations, and property damage to tenants’ homes.”

The plaintiffs are seeking for the defendants to honor the already existing lease terms and monetary compensation for both breach of lease and poor community conditions.

