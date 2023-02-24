Mountain State Justice files second lawsuit against firm in Mercer County

Mountain State Justice files second lawsuit against firm in Mercer County
Mountain State Justice files second lawsuit against firm in Mercer County(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A second lawsuit has been filed by Moutain State Justice (MSJ), a state-wide non-profit legal service, on behalf of the tenants from five manufactured housing communities in Mercer County against an “out-of-state- vulture capitalist firm, its subsidiaries, and its local property manager.”

According to release from MSJ, Smith Management LLC bought several housing communities in Mercer County, and doubling tenants’ rent rates for most all cases.

The release said, “Smith Management’s actions coincide with a nationwide trend, wherein predatory corporations hiding behind layers of shell companies purchase manufactured housing communities, then raise the lot rent and force mass evictions.”

The lawsuit raised several issues and concerns on behalf of the tenants.

These include, “1) Defendants have failed to maintain the communities in a fit and habitable condition and 2) Defendants have terminated tenants’ existing leases and now demand new, unlawful contracts. Regarding the lease claims, Plaintiffs allege that the Defendants 1) terminated leases in the middle of existing one-year lease terms in violation of West Virginia law and 2) attempted to unilaterally alter lease terms (including increasing the rental rate, changing the way utility charges are assessed, and altering community rules during the existing lease term). Regarding habitability, community conditions have resulted in unsanitary and unsafe environments, insect infestations, and property damage to tenants’ homes.”

The plaintiffs are seeking for the defendants to honor the already existing lease terms and monetary compensation for both breach of lease and poor community conditions.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship
Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley

Latest News

This year's ESCAPe Emergency Services Conference is hosted at Pipestem State Park.
First responders learn latest in life-saving at Pipestem State Park
Senator Shelley Moore Capito
Sen. Capito releases statement on one-year anniversary of war in Ukraine
The Great American Spit Out is today.
The Great American Spit Out is today.
McDowell County holds heart health event
McDowell County holds heart health event