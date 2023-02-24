Montana man sentenced to 27 years in prison for child exploitation crimes

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Montana man, Gary Lee Hodges was sentenced to 27 years in prison, along with 15 years of supervised release following his time served and register as a sex offender for the crime attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

According to a release sent by the U.S. Department of Justice, “Hodges contacted a woman in Beckley, West Virginia, on a social networking website dedicated to individuals interested in sexual fetishes. Hodges learned that the woman had two daughters, ages 11 and 13. Hodges expressed interest in coming to West Virginia to establish a household with the woman and children, where he would engage in sexual activity with both minor females.”

Specifically, Hodge said he wanted to have intercourse and oral sex with both minors regularly.

The release said that Hodge made plans for several months to travel into West Virginia to meet the woman and her daughters.

“To encourage the children to engage in sexual activity with him, Hodges sent them lingerie and other gifts and booked a trip to take them to Washington, D.C., to visit the zoo. Hodges reserved a hotel room in Beckley to meet the woman and the girls. Hodges flew to Charleston on January 14, 2022, where he was arrested,” the release stated.

The court called his conduct “abominable.”

