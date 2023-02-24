Local photographer opens studio and event space in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Leah Stankus is a wedding photographer and the new owner of Brightside Collective.

Stankus opened the studio in December 2022. She said the space isn’t just for photographers.

Anyone can book the studio for all kinds of events, like weddings or even a clothing swap.

Stankus said it’s hard to find a creative space. So, she said it’s important for her to give people the opportunity to create in her hometown.

“It gives the opportunity to everyone in West Virginia and all creatives, visionaries, entrepreneurs just to have a space where they can start a business, start a workshop, and start a dream that they’ve always thought about for a while.”

Stankus said she wants to show students that if they want to go into a creative profession, they can be successful and make a life out of it.

If you would like to book the studio and event space, you can go to the link here.

