Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
Bard will be sentenced on April 24th.
Tazewell County man convicted on two counts of sodomy, victim was 13

Latest News

President Joe Biden, center, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk during an...
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions
Capito, Manchin announce $1 million grant for Bluefield Transportation Project
Capito, Manchin announce $1 million grant for Bluefield Transportation Project
First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a five-day, two-country...
Biden ready to run, first lady says
FILE - Former South Dakota Sen. James Abourezk is photographed in his Sioux Falls, S.D.,...
James Abourezk, 1st Arab American US senator, dies at 92
Mountain State Justice files second lawsuit against firm in Mercer County
Mountain State Justice files second lawsuit against firm in Mercer County