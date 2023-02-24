Local ‘History Heroes’ honored at W.Va. Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several people across Southern West Virginia were honored at the Capitol for being recognized as ‘West Virginia History Heroes.’

The following individuals were honored Thursday during a special celebration the Cultural Center in Charleston, W.Va. for their work to preserve the state’s rich history:

- Dwight D. Emrich of Hinton, nominated by the Campbell, Flannagan, Murrell House Museum

-Edward Howard Hill of Princeton, nominated by the Mercer County Historical Society

-Lynda B. Lancaster of Talcott, nominated by the Summers County Historical Society

-Kim Arbogast McBride and W. Stephen McBride of Lewisburg, nominated as a team by the Greenbrier Historical Society

In an interview following Thursday’s ceremony, WVVA News caught up with Lynda Lancaster for more on her reaction to the award. She was honored for her work for recognizing and preserving the rich history of African-American veterans in the area.

“This is a real honor for me. It’s also an honor to bring recognition to those who have really served their community and their country.”

West Virginia History Heroes are nominated by museums and historical groups from across the state. The awards are held annually during West Virginia History Day at the state capitol.

