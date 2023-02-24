Local ‘History Heroes’ honored at W.Va. Capitol


Several people across Southern West Virginia were honored at the Capitol this week as ‘West...
Several people across Southern West Virginia were honored at the Capitol this week as ‘West Virginia History Heroes.’(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several people across Southern West Virginia were honored at the Capitol for being recognized as ‘West Virginia History Heroes.’

The following individuals were honored Thursday during a special celebration the Cultural Center in Charleston, W.Va. for their work to preserve the state’s rich history:

- Dwight D. Emrich of Hinton, nominated by the Campbell, Flannagan, Murrell House Museum

-Edward Howard Hill of Princeton, nominated by the Mercer County Historical Society

-Lynda B. Lancaster of Talcott, nominated by the Summers County Historical Society

-Kim Arbogast McBride and W. Stephen McBride of Lewisburg, nominated as a team by the Greenbrier Historical Society

In an interview following Thursday’s ceremony, WVVA News caught up with Lynda Lancaster for more on her reaction to the award. She was honored for her work for recognizing and preserving the rich history of African-American veterans in the area.

“This is a real honor for me. It’s also an honor to bring recognition to those who have really served their community and their country.”

West Virginia History Heroes are nominated by museums and historical groups from across the state. The awards are held annually during West Virginia History Day at the state capitol.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship
Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley

Latest News

Community clean up event happening in Whipple community
Community clean up event happening in Whipple community
Bees, Bargains and Books will take place tomorrow from 10 to 4 inside the Richlands Police...
Celebrate the end of Winter Honey month with Bees, Books, and Bargains
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers the State of the Commonwealth address on Jan. 11, 2023.
Governor Glenn Youngkin praises passage of bill to combat antisemitism
Volleyball 4 Autism
New River CTC students plan annual Volleyball 4 Autism fundraiser