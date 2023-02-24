JMU intelligence analysis professor talks implications of Russia’s withdrawal from arms treaty

James Madison University professor of intelligence analysis Philip Baxter notes that the...
James Madison University professor of intelligence analysis Philip Baxter notes that the U.S.-Russia arms control treaty was the last remaining area of agreement and collaboration between the U.S. and Russia.(PRNewswire)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A professor of intelligence analysis at James Madison University says Russia’s recent withdrawal from an arms control treaty with the U.S. further increases tension between the two nations and can have long-standing impacts.

“The big issue in all this is just the further disintegration of relations and what that means for further conflict in Eastern Europe,” Philip Baxter said.

According to the U.S. State Department, the New START treaty was entered into force in 2011 and places limits on all Russian-deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons.

Baxter says a major takeaway from the suspension of the agreement is the loss of information-sharing between the two countries.

“We will not have inspectors on the ground to see the status of some of their nuclear arsenals, production facilities, and so forth and likewise, the Russians won’t see our facilities either. So that’s one of the disadvantages that we lose that valuable piece of intelligence that comes from those visits,” Baxter said.

He adds that the potential for arms racing is slim.

“There’s a number of reasons for that. First, Russia can’t afford to do that financially, and they’ve actually committed to staying in compliance with New START even though it will not be legislatively in effect. On the other hand, the U.S. does not have the infrastructure to quickly build up its nuclear arsenals,” Baxter explained.

The suspension of the agreement can also set a negative precedent for future nuclear weapon agreements.

Baxter says that is because this could mark the end of bilateral agreements, as future agreements could involve the participation of China, as they have been building up their arsenals to near the levels of Russia and the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
Bard will be sentenced on April 24th.
Tazewell County man convicted on two counts of sodomy, victim was 13

Latest News

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Greenbrier County man pleads guilty to violating federal sex offender registration and notification act
Polar Plunge tomorrow in Tazewell.
Tazewell’s third annual Polar Plunge tomorrow
Court ruling
Montana man sentenced to 27 years in prison for child exploitation crimes
Court Generic
Fayette County man sentenced for firearm trafficking conspiracy
Community clean up event happening in Whipple community
Community clean up event happening in Whipple community