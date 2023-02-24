Greenbrier County man pleads guilty to violating federal sex offender registration and notification act

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Justin Charles Baker of Smoot, West Virginia pleaded guilty for failure to provide information related to interstate travel, which is required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) according to a release sent by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The release stated, “Baker was required to comply with the provisions of SORNA because of his conviction for sexual battery in North Carolina on July 19, 2021. Baker traveled from Covington, Virginia, to the area of Smoot, West Virginia, where he resided and worked from August 2022 until November 29, 2022, and failed to register as a sex offender in West Virginia in violation of the requirements of SORNA.”

Baker’s sentencing is scheduled for June 9, 2023, where he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and five years up to a lifetime of supervised release along with a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.