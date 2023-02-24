Governor Glenn Youngkin praises passage of bill to combat antisemitism

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers the State of the Commonwealth address on Jan. 11, 2023.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers the State of the Commonwealth address on Jan. 11, 2023.(Pool photo via VPM)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - House Bill 1606, which helps to combat antisemitism and was patroned by Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata, has passed with large bipartisan support.

According to a release sent by Govenor Glenn Youngkin’s office, the bill adopts the “non-legally binding Working Definition of Antisemitism adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) on May 26, 2016.”

Youngkin praised the General Assembly for passing the bill saying, ““Hate has no place in the Commonwealth and I’m proud to take continued steps to fight antisemitism.”

Youngkin has been working hard to combat antisemitism since his first day in office when he signed Executive Order Number 8, which established the Committee to Combat Antisemitism.

“I am truly inspired by the devotion shown to transform what started as an idea into a law that will change how we combat antisemitism in the Commonwealth. I want to thank everyone who poured their heart and soul into seeing this bill pass,” said Youngkin.

