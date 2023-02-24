First responders learn latest in life-saving at Pipestem State Park

PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pipestem State Park continued to host regional first responders Thursday, as the annual “ESCAPe Emergency Services Conference moved into its third day of training and educating.

Led by Beckley’s Air Evac, Princeton Rescue Squad and other local and state groups -- this year’s 40th anniversary conference looks to educate EMS and medical providers on the latest technology, training and more.

“Things are constantly changing and evolving in healthcare,” said Marty Hurley, Program Director at Air Evac 85. “So, it helps us all to be able to keep up with those changes and be able to do the things that we need to do going forward and develop those skills and that knowledge for the ever-changing realm of healthcare.”

This year’s “escape emergency services conference” at Pipestem State Park features more than sixty classes. This conference has drawn emergency responders from across the region to share ideas, train others, and improve their quality of care.

Jon Fannin, an instructor for the program, said, “When I went through paramedic class, we didn’t learn like this. We just you know, somebody was up there lecturing, but this real-world environment really gives them the opportunity to grow and become a more skilled clinician.”

One such class, ”Advanced Medical Life Support” teaches the latest in critical care. Challenging students to coordinate with one another in real-time as a prosthetic patient realistically reacts to treatment and medication.

Beth Hammons, instructor, said, “It provides us the opportunity as educators, to create real world scenarios, with dilating pupils, with actual pulses, and when they actually give medication as a form of treatment, this responds immediately.”

Leaders say the opportunity is uniquely important in Appalachia.

