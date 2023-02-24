Fayetteville Songwriter Festival kicks off tonight

Fayetteville Songwriter Festival
Fayetteville Songwriter Festival(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayetteville Songwriter Festival kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. and continues tomorrow, Saturday, at noon.

This is the festival’s first year back since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will feature artists from here at home and those from across the country, including the 2021 winner of NBC’s The Voice.

Andrew Adkins, the festival’s organizer, says music will be played across the town all weekend long.

“Growing up in Appalachia, I think songwriting is a very, and storytelling, is a very important part of the Appalachian history and our future...so you’re gonna hear a lot of great songwriters and a lot of great storytellers and also you’re gonna raise money for a very good cause.”

Weekend wristbands are $25. Tonight, they can be picked up at Cathedral Cafe and Love Hope Center for the Arts. Tomorrow, they can be picked up at any of the booths across town.

As Adkins mentioned, the festival is also a fundraiser. All proceeds will go toward the CODA Mountain Academy, which provides local kids with summer music camps.

Click here for a full breakdown of this weekend’s events.

