Fayette County man sentenced for firearm trafficking conspiracy

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayette County man, Maurice Johnson, 36, was sentenced today to one year in prison for his role in the conspiracy to traffic more than 140 firearms from Beckley to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, “Johnson participated in a conspiracy led by Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” that trafficked in firearms purchased in the Southern District of West Virginia from around June 2020 to around July 2021. Johnson was among several straw purchasers enlisted to buy the firearms, with Jones or an intermediary telling Johnson what firearms to purchase and providing the money to buy them.”

Johnson plead guilty to the charges of conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license.

The release said, “Johnson is among 18 defendants who pleaded guilty in connection with firearms trafficking. Of the over 140 firearms trafficked in the conspiracy, approximately 45 have been recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses. One of the firearms Johnson purchased was recovered at a crime scene in Philadelphia.”

The trial was five days, and Johnson was found guilty in December of 2022.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
Bard will be sentenced on April 24th.
Tazewell County man convicted on two counts of sodomy, victim was 13

Latest News

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Greenbrier County man pleads guilty to violating federal sex offender registration and notification act
Polar Plunge tomorrow in Tazewell.
Tazewell’s third annual Polar Plunge tomorrow
Court ruling
Montana man sentenced to 27 years in prison for child exploitation crimes
Community clean up event happening in Whipple community
Community clean up event happening in Whipple community