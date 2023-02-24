Fayette County man sentenced for firearm trafficking conspiracy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayette County man, Maurice Johnson, 36, was sentenced today to one year in prison for his role in the conspiracy to traffic more than 140 firearms from Beckley to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, “Johnson participated in a conspiracy led by Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” that trafficked in firearms purchased in the Southern District of West Virginia from around June 2020 to around July 2021. Johnson was among several straw purchasers enlisted to buy the firearms, with Jones or an intermediary telling Johnson what firearms to purchase and providing the money to buy them.”

Johnson plead guilty to the charges of conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license.

The release said, “Johnson is among 18 defendants who pleaded guilty in connection with firearms trafficking. Of the over 140 firearms trafficked in the conspiracy, approximately 45 have been recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses. One of the firearms Johnson purchased was recovered at a crime scene in Philadelphia.”

The trial was five days, and Johnson was found guilty in December of 2022.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.