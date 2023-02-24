Community clean up event happening in Whipple community

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - A community clean-up event is being held in the Whipple area and Scarbro Road on Tuesday, February 28 from 10 a.m. until the dumpster is full.

According to a flyer from Sheriff Mike Fridley, there will be an onsite roll off dumpster where all trash collected will be deposited.

Although no liquids or hazardous materials will be permitted to go into the dumpster, tires will be accepted.

The requirements for participating in the clean-up include that those joining the event must be residents of the Whipple/Scarbro area and have photo ID with proof of residency, and they must have a valid trash service or landfill receipt within the last 60 days or notice of violation/Clean up TAG from a litter control officer.

For more information, contact litter control at (304) 992-9991.

