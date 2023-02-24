City of Beckley welcomes newest remote worker

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Friday, February 24, the City of Beckley welcomed its newest remote worker, Rebecca Benjamin.

Benjamin is the fifth worker to set down roots in Beckley as part of the remote program. She came to West Virginia from North Carolina and works in computer development.

Benjamin says she is happy to have chosen the Mountain State as her new home and adds she can’t wait to explore the newest national park, trails, and more.

“When I came here it was pretty waterfalls and rivers and everything, so, yeah, it was pretty cool out here,” Benjamin shared. “Like no crowds though I would say, which was good.”

Benjamin was welcomed to the city Friday afternoon at the Beckley remote co-working space located inside the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park. Members of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Council and city leaders were present.

