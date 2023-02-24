Celebrate the end of Winter Honey month with Bees, Books, and Bargains

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The Richlands Public Library invites you to celebrate the end of Winter Honey Month with their Bees Bargains and Books sale tomorrow.

All the fun is for a good cause. All proceeds go towards the library’s Capitol Campaign for their building’s renovations. We asked a member of the library board what attendees can expect tomorrow.

“There will be books, books, and books! There will also be yard sale items. And there will be local businesses and vendors with their products as well,” Regina Roberts, Trustee for Tazewell County Public Library Board.

Bees, Bargains and Books will take place tomorrow from 10 to 4 inside the Richlands Police Department Gym.

