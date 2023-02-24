Celebrate the end of Winter Honey month with Bees, Books, and Bargains

Bees, Bargains and Books will take place tomorrow from 10 to 4 inside the Richlands Police...
Bees, Bargains and Books will take place tomorrow from 10 to 4 inside the Richlands Police Department Gym.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The Richlands Public Library invites you to celebrate the end of Winter Honey Month with their Bees Bargains and Books sale tomorrow.

All the fun is for a good cause. All proceeds go towards the library’s Capitol Campaign for their building’s renovations. We asked a member of the library board what attendees can expect tomorrow.

“There will be books, books, and books! There will also be yard sale items. And there will be local businesses and vendors with their products as well,” Regina Roberts, Trustee for Tazewell County Public Library Board.

Bees, Bargains and Books will take place tomorrow from 10 to 4 inside the Richlands Police Department Gym.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship
Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley

Latest News

Community clean up event happening in Whipple community
Community clean up event happening in Whipple community
Several people across Southern West Virginia were honored at the Capitol this week as ‘West...
Local ‘History Heroes’ honored at W.Va. Capitol
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers the State of the Commonwealth address on Jan. 11, 2023.
Governor Glenn Youngkin praises passage of bill to combat antisemitism
Volleyball 4 Autism
New River CTC students plan annual Volleyball 4 Autism fundraiser