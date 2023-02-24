Beckley PD joins with Ring Neighbors to better serve area

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department recently announced that they have joined Ring Neighborhood.

This means residents of the Beckley area who have Ring camera accounts will be able to see the department’s page and communicate with them. Officers say they have been wanting to take advantage of the home security system’s technology for a while. They believe having a presence on the Ring app will allow them to better communicate with people...

And maybe even apprehend more suspects.

“The Ring application is a great tool for us to reach out to community members. Community members can reach out to us,” explained Sergeant David Bailey, Communication Services Officer for the Beckley PD. “If they’re having certain problems in their neighborhood when they’re posting we can now see that. We can actually respond back to their videos.

“We have to have cooperation with the community to solve a lot of the crimes that goes on. Some people may think this video won’t help in any way, but it could lead to something we are working on and an arrest.”

The Beckley PD will not be able to view anyone’s footage live. They say if they need video footage for an investigation, they will contact you directly through the Ring App.

If you receive a message from the Beckley Police Department on Ring and want to make sure it is legitimate, Bailey says you are more than welcome to call him directly at 304-256-1847.

The department will also be posting safety tips on their page.

