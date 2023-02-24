Authorities searching for missing elderly man, car found

Siegfried Holzer
Siegfried Holzer(Facebook: Hardy County 911)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOOREFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing elderly man from Virginia whose car has been found in Hardy County.

According to Hardy County officials, 86-year-old Siegfried Holzer left his home in Christianburg, Virginia on Thursday.

His car was found in the 11000 block of State Road 55 in Baker around 8 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

Holzer was last seen wearing blue jeans, a hat, blue tennis shoes and a Virginia Tech tennis jacket that is orange, maroon and white, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hardy County 911 Center at 304-530-0291.

