Authorities searching for missing elderly man, car found
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOOREFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing elderly man from Virginia whose car has been found in Hardy County.
According to Hardy County officials, 86-year-old Siegfried Holzer left his home in Christianburg, Virginia on Thursday.
His car was found in the 11000 block of State Road 55 in Baker around 8 p.m. Thursday, officials said.
Holzer was last seen wearing blue jeans, a hat, blue tennis shoes and a Virginia Tech tennis jacket that is orange, maroon and white, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hardy County 911 Center at 304-530-0291.
Below is a Facebook post from Hardy County 911.
