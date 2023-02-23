WVVA launches Circle TV on digital subchannel 6.6.

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA is launching Circle TV on digital subchannel 6.6.

Circle TV’s programming consists of country music-oriented shows and rural/blue collar themed material.

It features a mix of original and off-network shows along with programming geared toward both fans of the country music genre and rural audiences, including a mix of original and acquired series with a country music or Southern lifestyle-centric format.

Live performances from the Grand Ole Opry on “Opry Live,” and viewers can also watch programs like “Heartland,” “My Opry Debut,” “Friday Night Lights,” and “Coffee, Country and Cody.”

Circle currently provides up to 20 hours of programming to its owned-and-operated and affiliated stations on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time and on weekends from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Antenna viewers might need to rescan their TV to pick up this new channel.

Click here to learn more about Circle.

