W.Va. Senate limits mugshots on social media

Regan Jarvis is a West Virginia native whose research at Duquesne University could impact when police can post a mugshot to social media.
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Regan Jarvis is a West Virginia native whose research at Duquesne University could impact when police can post a mugshot to social media.

Her research has been inspired by a friend’s misdemeanor arrest. The charge has since been dismissed, yet the social media post remains, according to her testimony Tuesday before the state Senate Judiciary Committee.

“The most important part of this differentiating the social media from just any other aspect, social media is so prevalent, especially with young people these days,” she testified. “Some people only get their news from social media, so they’re bombarded with these photos of mugshots of people who may be innocent.”

Jarvis is working with Sen. Ryan Weld, a former prosecutor from the state’s Northern Panhandle, to change state law.

The proposal, Senate Bill 558, would would prohibit police from posting mug shots for those accused of minor, non-violent offenses.

Weld told WSAZ NewsChannel 3 that one such post, and the comments that followed, led a misdemeanor arrestee to commit suicide.

“Does someone deserve that public shame for a misdemeanor offense?” he said. “Do they deserve the attacks that they would face on social media because of it?”

The proposal makes exceptions for fugitives, locating a suspect and eventual convictions. It also protects police departments from lawsuits when a photo is mistakenly posted.

“Again, we’re not talking about violent offenses,” Weld said. “We’re not talking about felonies here. We’re talking about nonviolent misdemeanor offenses.”

SB 558 also sets forth a process to have mugshots removed, if the person is acquitted, their case is dismissed or a grand jury chooses not to return an indictment. Police would have 14 days to remove the photo upon request.

The proposal advanced without opposition from the Judiciary Committee. Senators could vote on the measure in days.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
WVVA Hometown Hero: Pharmacist adds love to every prescription
Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship
Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley

Latest News

Mountain State Justice files second lawsuit against firm in Mercer County
Mountain State Justice files second lawsuit against firm in Mercer County
This year's ESCAPe Emergency Services Conference is hosted at Pipestem State Park.
First responders learn latest in life-saving at Pipestem State Park
West Virginia Senate OKs bills to alter elections process
Senator Shelley Moore Capito
Sen. Capito releases statement on one-year anniversary of war in Ukraine
The Great American Spit Out is today.
The Great American Spit Out is today.