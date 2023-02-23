Two local Spero Health clinics have grand openings in March

The clinics aim to help those struggling with addictions
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -Two new health facilities in our area that help fight substance abuse are set to have their grand openings next month. Spero Health will be holding a grand opening for their Beckley treatment clinic on Wednesday, March 1st and another grand opening for their Princeton clinic on Thursday, March 2nd. Spero Health helps those struggling with addictions with physician services, counseling, and recovery support. Bennie White, the Facility Administrator for the Princeton location says it was Spero’s commitment to helping those with addiction that inspired him to get involved.

“The addictions had been such a powerful thing since I’ve been in the state of West Virginia because I’m originally from North Carolina. That it’s been an issue that I wanted to help connect and help fix. So, being that I could give back... seeing an opportunity for Spero, and I was like, I want to jump on it and give back to the community,” says White.

White adds, an average of 130 Americans die every day from overdoses. He hopes that these new facilities will help lower those numbers and help save lives.

