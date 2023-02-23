Trash collecting truck with new technology being tested at Bluefield Public Works

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Public Works fleet now includes a trash truck that sports some new tech. This garbage truck may look like a normal dodge truck, but it’s got a gadget upgrade in the truck bed that cuts down collection time.

“Basically, it’s on a hydraulic ramp, and here’s your control. And, it raises up and dumps into the back of a dumpster and goes back down,” Thomas Cardwell, General Laborer at the Bluefield Public Works and one of the drivers for the truck.

It may be smaller than other garbage trucks, but managers say its size is an advantage because it easily negotiates roads that would be unsafe for the big trucks.

“We’re trying to find new technologies, new ways, Bluefield’s a... its own little beast with all the hills and different terrain that we have to deal with that our large trash trucks have a lot of difficulty getting to, so we’re trying to find smaller vehicles that we can use to still maintain trash collection,” says Craig Strahm, the Deputy Director of Bluefield Public Works.

Strahm adds, the truck is currently the only one of its kind in the Bluefield Public Works fleet, but if it’s successful, they will buy more.

