Town of Bluefield & AEP announce planned power outage

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - American Electric Power and the Town of Bluefield, VA confirm there will be a planned power outage for a portion of the community.

According to the town of social media, the outage will affect the area from the fountain to the Walmart shopping plaza.

The outage is expected to last from 9 PM on Thursday, February 23rd until 1 AM on Friday, February 24th.

You are encouraged to plan accordingly.

If you have any additional questions the Town of Bluefield, VA can be reached at (276) 322-4626.

AEP can be reached at (800) 956-4237.

