Tazewell County man convicted on two counts of sodomy, victim was 13

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - 41 year old Jason Bard was convicted today of two counts of forcible sodomy in Tazewell County. The victim was 13 at the time.

Bard was previously convicted of sex with a minor and possession of child pornography. The victim who was 17 at the time of his conviction in 2020 is now Bard’s wife and testified in his defense.

Another witness for the defense was the sodomy victim’s mother. The mother Jennifer Ash is currently facing 3 counts of cruelty/injury to her children.

Bard will stay at the Haysi jail until his sentencing on April 24th.

