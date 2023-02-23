Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship

Bobcats pull out 50-47 win over Warriors
Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship
By Jon Surratt
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Richmond, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the Class AA region three section one championship, Summers County Bobcats took on the Wyoming East Warriors on the road. The Bobcats had already lost to the Warriors earlier 49-41 in the season.

The Bobcats got out to a roaring start, led 17-9 in the second quarter, but the Warriors fought back to make it only 22-20 at halftime.

In the second half, it seemed as though the Warriors would pull away and led 41-35 after a Cadee Blackburn buzzer beater after the third quarter. However, the Bobcats clawed back in the fourth to take it 50-47 thanks to Liv Meador’s two free throws at the end.

Hear from head coach Chad Meador and Liv Meador after the big win.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley
Princeton vs. Bluefield boys basketball
Princeton seizes control in the second half, sweeps season series with Bluefield

Latest News

James Monroe vs. River View girls basketball
James Monroe gallops past River View to win sectional title
Graham vs. Union boys basketball
Graham rolls past Union to reach regional semifinal
Pikeview vs. Westside girls basketball
Pikeview outlasts Westside to win sectional championship
Pikeview vs. Westside girls basketball
James Monroe vs. River View girls basketball
James Monroe vs. River View girls basketball