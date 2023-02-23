Summers County upsets Wyoming East in sectional championship

New Richmond, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the Class AA region three section one championship, Summers County Bobcats took on the Wyoming East Warriors on the road. The Bobcats had already lost to the Warriors earlier 49-41 in the season.

The Bobcats got out to a roaring start, led 17-9 in the second quarter, but the Warriors fought back to make it only 22-20 at halftime.

In the second half, it seemed as though the Warriors would pull away and led 41-35 after a Cadee Blackburn buzzer beater after the third quarter. However, the Bobcats clawed back in the fourth to take it 50-47 thanks to Liv Meador’s two free throws at the end.

Hear from head coach Chad Meador and Liv Meador after the big win.

