Senator Capito discusses impact of train derailment on West Virginia

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ohio train derailment has been a developing story for the past several weeks.

On Thursday, Senator Shelley Moore Capito visited Clarksburg to talk about how it’s impacting our state.

She said when this first happened, she got on the phone with several people about the chemicals moving through the Ohio River.

“Knowing that some of those watersheds would be coming into where our takeouts are along the Ohio River, those chemicals have moved through there now. I think we’ve met the challenge there but not without a lot of oversight and a lot of testing.”

Besides air and water quality, one major concern has been the impact on agriculture.

Capito said this is a huge concern and thinks this is why they’re being more aggressive about the derailment.

“In terms of digging up the soil and replacing the soil or getting it out of there, it does get into the soil, it leeches and stays there. So, if we have agriculture products, it can also get into the water source. So, if you have cattle or chickens drinking the water, that’s coming. You got to make sure that it’s clean and chemical free. So, I think this will be long-term and a very long process to make sure and ensure the safeties.”

Now, they’re going to be looking at the long-term effects of the chemicals spilled from the train.

Capito said they’ll be answering these questions at their meeting, beginning in the first week of March, to discuss the train derailment further.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley
Officials identified remains found in December 2021 as those of a university student missing...
Officials: Bones found inside submerged car identified as university student missing 47 years
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Police: Body found was a woman in 20s to 40s with distinct tattoos

Latest News

Princeton insignia
City of Princeton asking for recommendations on structure demolition
Two local Spero Health clinics have grand openings in March
Two local Spero Health clinics have grand openings in March
Heart health is something that needs to be taken seriously.
McDowell County holds heart health event.
Consider quitting spit tobacco today. Spit it out!
The Great American Spit Out is today.
Jim Nelson, known as the "Voice of the Beavers," graduated from BHS in 1967.
Bluefield alumnus Jim Nelson inducted into school Hall of Fame