Repairs to Welch’s Court Street begin

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Damaged water lines took the blame for sending a portion of Court Street sliding down a steep hill in Welch at the beginning of January. Now repairs are in full swing and the work will require a lot more that patching up pavement. For some people who live nearby and use this road regularly, seeing the repairs begin is an answer to their prayers.

“A lot of people said that road might not even get fixed but just like I said the last time. If God put this earth here and put us here on it. He’s gonna get this road fixed,” said Phil Law.

The detour that’s been in place since the road collapsed poses it’s own problem. Residents say it can be blocked by trains at anytime, possibly cutting people off from an emergency medical response if that need should arise while Court Street is closed. But seeing the work to fix their problem is like seeing light at the end of a tunnel.

“So happy, so happy because not only for the church but for the conditions of the people that live on the other four streets. Soon they’ll be able to have access to them. Especially when the train is on the tracks,” said Reverend George Masterson. Masterson’s congregation at St. James Missionary Baptist Church has not been able to have church due to it’s location on Court Street.

Masterson says he’s hopeful his congregation can return to worship in their church when the repairs are completed, adding he’s grateful for all the help it took to get the road fixed.

“I had a lady come down from the state road out of Beckley and she was informing me of when they were gonna start and all of that. So we’re just so thankful to anyone that helped to get this tragic situation under control,” said Masterson.

WVDOH officials say the estimated cost for this repair is more than $380,000 but for the residents here, the peace of mind they’ll have when it’s done is priceless. The WVDOH says the timelines for the repairs is four weeks and is weather dependent.

