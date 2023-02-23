“Read & Roll” event for families with young children comes to Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center

The event will feature fun activities and a free children’s book
“Read & Roll” event for families with young children comes to Princeton Rescue Squad Education...
“Read & Roll” event for families with young children comes to Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Karen Preservati / Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center in Princeton will serve as the setting for “Roll and Read.” It’s a event geared towards young children. The program is hosted by the “Parents as Teachers” program from a nonprofit called REACHH . Families with children who are five and under can bring strollers and roll around a path. That path will be lined with a variety of activities that pair with the themes in the children’s book, Cows Can’t Jump. Each family also gets a free copy of Cows Can’t Jump to take home to read for themselves.

“...We will give them a book and then they will start going to each vendor. The first animal in the book is, of course, the cow, so they will do an activity about a cow. The second activity would be a gorilla and so on and so on until they get to the very end of the book where they do an activity based on the sloth...” says Jennifer Adkins, the Parents as Teachers Program Director for Mercer and Summers County.

Adkins adds it’s a free event and the rolling is set to start at 11:00 am and will wrap up at 1:30 pm on Saturday, February 25. Roll & Read is part of Parents as Teachers’ focus on literacy. Summers County will host this event March 11th.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire

Latest News

Kids can sign up to receive free tree at Craft Memorial Library
Kids can sign up to receive free tree at Craft Memorial Library
W.Va.'s "Campus Carry" bill will go into effect in 2024, following Gov. Justice's signature.
Concord University students react to Campus Carry bill’s passage
FILE
EMS conference convenes at Pipestem State Park
Concord University students heard from Volvo representatives on job opportunities Wednesday.
Volvo looks to recruit future BSU engineering grads