“Read & Roll” event for families with young children comes to Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Karen Preservati / Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center in Princeton will serve as the setting for “Roll and Read.” It’s a event geared towards young children. The program is hosted by the “Parents as Teachers” program from a nonprofit called REACHH . Families with children who are five and under can bring strollers and roll around a path. That path will be lined with a variety of activities that pair with the themes in the children’s book, Cows Can’t Jump. Each family also gets a free copy of Cows Can’t Jump to take home to read for themselves.

“...We will give them a book and then they will start going to each vendor. The first animal in the book is, of course, the cow, so they will do an activity about a cow. The second activity would be a gorilla and so on and so on until they get to the very end of the book where they do an activity based on the sloth...” says Jennifer Adkins, the Parents as Teachers Program Director for Mercer and Summers County.

Adkins adds it’s a free event and the rolling is set to start at 11:00 am and will wrap up at 1:30 pm on Saturday, February 25. Roll & Read is part of Parents as Teachers’ focus on literacy. Summers County will host this event March 11th.

