Radford University head basketball coach pleads guilty to DUI

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for DUI 2.19.23(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University’s head basketball coach pleaded guilty to DUI Thursday.

Court documents say Darris Nichols will have his license suspended for 12 months and have to pay a $2,500 fine. He will have to use an ignition interlock device on his vehicle. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but two of them suspended.

Nichols was arrested in the late hours of February 19th for DUI. A police report obtained by WDBJ7 indicated Nichols initially refused to do field sobriety tests and blew a blood alcohol level of .25 after being arrested.

Radford University released a statement Tuesday saying Shane Nichols, the brother of Darris, will serve as acting head coach.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley
Officials identified remains found in December 2021 as those of a university student missing...
Officials: Bones found inside submerged car identified as university student missing 47 years
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area

Latest News

West Virginia Poor People's Campaign
West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign holds national press conference to discuss raising number of deaths in W.Va jails
Capito, Manchin announce $1 million grant for Bluefield Transportation Project
Capito, Manchin announce $1 million grant for Bluefield Transportation Project
Oak Hill High School
Oak Hill High School evacuates students following HVAC system malfunction, school day has resumed
Court generic
Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
Road closed due to coal truck overturning
Road closed due to coal truck overturning