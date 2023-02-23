Pikeview outlasts Westside to win sectional championship

GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pikeview made more plays down the stretch and survived foul trouble to win the sectional title.

It was a complete team effort for the Panthers and the Renegades were up for the fight as well.

Westside led by four at the break. Pikeview adjusted in the 3rd quarter and took a four-point lead into the final quarter.

The Panthers went on to win 39-32.

