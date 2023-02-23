Pikeview outlasts Westside to win sectional championship

Panthers win 39-32
By Josh Widman
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:21 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pikeview made more plays down the stretch and survived foul trouble to win the sectional title.

It was a complete team effort for the Panthers and the Renegades were up for the fight as well.

Westside led by four at the break. Pikeview adjusted in the 3rd quarter and took a four-point lead into the final quarter.

The Panthers went on to win 39-32.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley
Princeton vs. Bluefield boys basketball
Princeton seizes control in the second half, sweeps season series with Bluefield

Latest News

James Monroe vs. River View girls basketball
James Monroe gallops past River View to win sectional title
Graham vs. Union boys basketball
Graham rolls past Union to reach regional semifinal
Pikeview vs. Westside girls basketball
James Monroe vs. River View girls basketball
James Monroe vs. River View girls basketball