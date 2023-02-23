Oak Hill High School evacuates students following HVAC system malfunction, school day has resumed

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An HVAC system malfunction caused quite the scare for Oak Hill High School Thursday morning.

According to the Fayette County 911 Center, the school’s heating and cooling system began emitting a smoky smell Thursday, Feb. 23. Faculty immediately followed fire alarm protocol and the school evacuated students to the Oak Hill Middle School gym while the matter was investigated by the Oak Hill Fire Department. Once it was determined that students and staff were not at harm, the school day resumed.

WVVA has reached out to Tim Payton, Director of Operations for the Fayette County Board of Education, for comment. He explained that a motor failed in one of the school’s air distribution boxes and overheated causing some issues. He also says everyone is safe and a replacement part will arrive in a matter of days.

School will not be disrupted as the repairs are made.

