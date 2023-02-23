Mercer County Sheriff’s Department taking applications

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sherriff’s Department is currently taking applications for entry level Deputy Sherriff according to a post made by the department.

They state that applications can be picked up from the Mercer County Courthouse at both the Sherriff’s Office and the County Clerk’s Office.

The post said, “The physical agility portion of the testing cycle will be administered on March 11, 2023, at the Princeton High School Track at 8:30 a.m. Immediately following the physical test, those passing will then be administered written test at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of God on Oakvale Road.”

Those wishing to apply for the position must also have a medical release from a physician before they would be allowed to test, and applications can be turned in the day of the test.

For more informaiton or questions about the process, contact Captain J.J. Ruble at (304) 487-8364 or j.j.ruble@wvmc.org.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.