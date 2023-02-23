Mercer County Sheriff’s Department taking applications

Mercer County Sheriff's Department insignia
Mercer County Sheriff's Department insignia(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sherriff’s Department is currently taking applications for entry level Deputy Sherriff according to a post made by the department.

They state that applications can be picked up from the Mercer County Courthouse at both the Sherriff’s Office and the County Clerk’s Office.

The post said, “The physical agility portion of the testing cycle will be administered on March 11, 2023, at the Princeton High School Track at 8:30 a.m. Immediately following the physical test, those passing will then be administered written test at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of God on Oakvale Road.”

Those wishing to apply for the position must also have a medical release from a physician before they would be allowed to test, and applications can be turned in the day of the test.

For more informaiton or questions about the process, contact Captain J.J. Ruble at (304) 487-8364 or j.j.ruble@wvmc.org.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley
Officials identified remains found in December 2021 as those of a university student missing...
Officials: Bones found inside submerged car identified as university student missing 47 years
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Police: Body found was a woman in 20s to 40s with distinct tattoos

Latest News

Consider quitting spit tobacco today. Spit it out!
The Great American Spit Out is today.
Jim Nelson, known as the "Voice of the Beavers," graduated from BHS in 1967.
Bluefield alumnus Jim Nelson inducted into school Hall of Fame
Bluefield alumnus Jim Nelson inducted into school Hall of Fame
Bluefield alumnus Jim Nelson inducted into school Hall of Fame
Repairs being done to Court Street
Repairs to Welch’s Court Street begin