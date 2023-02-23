McDowell County holds heart health event.

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - In McDowell County, a health event was held at the Jack Caffrey Arts Center in Welch.

Nurses educated the public about why it’s important to stay on top of a healthy heart.

While children often get routine physicals and checkups, it becomes harder for adults.

Checking for high blood pressure and blood sugar levels are just some of the ways you can help identify heart problems before they arise.

Melissa Coleman, McDowell County Faith Community Nurses, ”We just want people to be aware that early detection is the best key for heart disease, because in women it’s the number one killer.”

Three fourths of all heart attacks happen at home, and only half of all heart attacks are treated with CPR.

If you experience shortness of breath, weakness, heaviness in the chest, or jaw pain,

Consider seeking medical aid as soon as possible.

