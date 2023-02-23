McDowell County holds heart health event.

Heart health is something that needs to be taken seriously.
Heart health is something that needs to be taken seriously.(WVVA News)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - In McDowell County, a health event was held at the Jack Caffrey Arts Center in Welch.

Nurses educated the public about why it’s important to stay on top of a healthy heart.

While children often get routine physicals and checkups, it becomes harder for adults.

Checking for high blood pressure and blood sugar levels are just some of the ways you can help identify heart problems before they arise.

Melissa Coleman, McDowell County Faith Community Nurses, ”We just want people to be aware that early detection is the best key for heart disease, because in women it’s the number one killer.”

Three fourths of all heart attacks happen at home, and only half of all heart attacks are treated with CPR.

If you experience shortness of breath, weakness, heaviness in the chest, or jaw pain,

Consider seeking medical aid as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley
Officials identified remains found in December 2021 as those of a university student missing...
Officials: Bones found inside submerged car identified as university student missing 47 years
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Police: Body found was a woman in 20s to 40s with distinct tattoos

Latest News

Princeton insignia
City of Princeton asking for recommendations on structure demolition
Two local Spero Health clinics have grand openings in March
Two local Spero Health clinics have grand openings in March
Consider quitting spit tobacco today. Spit it out!
The Great American Spit Out is today.
Jim Nelson, known as the "Voice of the Beavers," graduated from BHS in 1967.
Bluefield alumnus Jim Nelson inducted into school Hall of Fame