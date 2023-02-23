Kids can sign up to receive free tree at Craft Memorial Library

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Preparations for Earth Day are starting early at Craft Memorial Library in Bluefield, West Virginia. Signups have started for their second annual tree giveaway. Thanks to the nonprofit organization, Neighborhood Forest, kids can sign up now through Friday, March 3rd to receive a free tree. They can pick up their trees from the library on a to-be-announced day between Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 and and Arbor Day, Friday, April 28th. Craft Memorial’s program services coordinator says Neighborhood Forest hopes these tree giveaways will help kids learn about growing trees and protecting the environment.

“...And they have different kinds they send according to where you live. I think last year we got red maple trees...” says Suzette Sims, the Program Services Coordinator at the library, “...One of the things that they point out is that, if you have a child, plant a tree; it can grow with them. And so, they have pictures all on their website showing different sizes of trees from... kids at different ages and stuff like that.”

Sims adds, if you would like to sign up to receive a tree, more information and a link to sign up can be found on Craft Memorial Library’s website.

