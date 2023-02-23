The Great American Spit Out is today.

Consider quitting spit tobacco today. Spit it out!
Consider quitting spit tobacco today. Spit it out!(WVVA News)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Today is the Great American Spit Out.

A day to encourage people to quit using smokeless tobacco products

West Virginia has the second highest usage rate of smokeless tobacco in the nation.

One pack of cigarettes has about 21 milligrams of nicotine, while one can of chewing tobacco has about 60 milligrams.

Although cigarettes are a more common source of nicotine addiction, chewing tobacco can be much worse.

The goal of the movement locally is to stop the tradition of spitting.

Donald Reed, the Executive Director of the McDowell County Commission on Aging says: “To encourage fathers, and grandfathers not to hand down spit tobacco as their tradition to our children or grandchildren.”

It takes the average person seven attempts to successfully quit smokeless tobacco.

If you are trying to quit, you can call the state tobacco quit line at 1-800-quit now.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll announces tour is coming to West Virginia
Sakura Mankai Cafe
Japanese-inspired cafe opens in Beckley
Beckley sinkhole
Crews work to repair sinkhole on US 19 in Beckley
Officials identified remains found in December 2021 as those of a university student missing...
Officials: Bones found inside submerged car identified as university student missing 47 years
Body found underneath blanket in grassy area
Police: Body found was a woman in 20s to 40s with distinct tattoos

Latest News

Jim Nelson, known as the "Voice of the Beavers," graduated from BHS in 1967.
Bluefield alumnus Jim Nelson inducted into school Hall of Fame
Mercer County Sheriff's Department insignia
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department taking applications
Bluefield alumnus Jim Nelson inducted into school Hall of Fame
Bluefield alumnus Jim Nelson inducted into school Hall of Fame
Repairs being done to Court Street
Repairs to Welch’s Court Street begin