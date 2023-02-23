The Great American Spit Out is today.

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Today is the Great American Spit Out.

A day to encourage people to quit using smokeless tobacco products

West Virginia has the second highest usage rate of smokeless tobacco in the nation.

One pack of cigarettes has about 21 milligrams of nicotine, while one can of chewing tobacco has about 60 milligrams.

Although cigarettes are a more common source of nicotine addiction, chewing tobacco can be much worse.

The goal of the movement locally is to stop the tradition of spitting.

Donald Reed, the Executive Director of the McDowell County Commission on Aging says: “To encourage fathers, and grandfathers not to hand down spit tobacco as their tradition to our children or grandchildren.”

It takes the average person seven attempts to successfully quit smokeless tobacco.

If you are trying to quit, you can call the state tobacco quit line at 1-800-quit now.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.