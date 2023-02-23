Governor Glenn Youngkin praises passage of agency legislation aimed at expanding worker freedom

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - Govenor Glenn Youngkin sung his praises for the legislation that would create universal license recognition for 85 different occupations licensed by the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (CPOR).

According to a release from Youngkin, this legislation was “patroned by Senator Ryan McDougle (SB 1213) and Delegate Will Morefield (HB 2180) and would make it easier for already licensed, skilled, and experienced out-of-state professionals to work in Virginia.

As of right now, occupational licensing requirements vary by state, which causes complications and difficulties when workers move from state to state, and a lot of times, it can be expensive and very time-consuming. While many of these professionals are very experienced, the requirements force the majority of them to retake tests and training programs.

The release said, “The universal license recognition legislation will apply to all individual licenses regulated by DPOR with the exception of architects, professional engineers, land surveyors, and landscape architects.”

“This is a major victory for the Commonwealth as we continue growing Virginia’s workforce. It provides Virginia an advantage in competing with other states for workers and business investment,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “My administration has worked tirelessly, and we’ve been successful in bringing thousands of Virginians off the sidelines and back into the workforce. But what I hear from businesses of all sizes, large and small, is they need more, they need more workers. Universal license recognition will assist in resolving worker shortages while at the same time benefiting consumers through reduced costs of goods and services.”

