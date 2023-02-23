In Focus Preview: Tom Petty tribute band coming to Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A concert ‘Free Fallin’: The Tom Petty Concert Experience’ is coming to the historic Granada Theater in Bluefield, W.Va. The performance will be held Thurs. March 9 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance here or at the door. A cash bar will also be available.

On this Sunday’s edition of In Focus, WVVA is featuring Mark Larsen, the band’s drummer and band manager, and Nicole Thompson, house manager and programming director for the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation (BARC).

For more information about the band, go here. Tune in Sunday Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. for the full 30-minute interview.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.