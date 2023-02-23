Cooler air moves in Friday, we’ll be unsettled by Saturday

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A front heading in our direction will bring increasing cloud cover tonight, and a few showers here & there, especially between midnight and 8 AM on Friday. Cooler air will move in behind this front as well. Low temps tonight will fall into the upper 30s-low 40s.

Frontal Map (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain should wrap up Friday, and we’ll be cool and breezy with lingering clouds into Friday afternoon. High temps Friday will be in the mid 40s-low 50s. Friday night, low temps will be chilly, falling into the 30s, and well be partly cloudy.

FRIDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

An area of low-pressure riding along the stalled frontal boundary will bring us developing rain, as well as the chance of a wintry mix (mainly rain/ice) east of I-77 and especially north of I-64.

WINTRY MIX ON SATURDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Warmer air from the SW as the low approaches will override cooler air at the surface, which could lead to this mix throughout the day Saturday. Precip. should gradually taper Sat night-Sunday AM.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be milder in the 50s, and partly cloudy to end the weekend. More rain looks to move in by Monday...STAY TUNED!

