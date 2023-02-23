City of Princeton asking for recommendations on structure demolition

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Princeton is asking residents for recommendations for structures that need to be demolished within city limits.

A release sent by the city said that they tore down “dozens of structures” in the city and have more planned for this year.

“The objective of the city’s demo program is to remove structures that are a threat to public safety,” said the release.

City officials ask that property owners with dilapidated/abandoned structures that they would like demolished contact their Code Enforcement Department.

“Demolition is an important part of economic development,” Code Enforcement Director Ty Smith said. “Once these structures are removed, there is an increase of value to the surrounding properties.”

For more information or questions, contact Ty Smith at (304)-487-5024 or at t.smith@princetonwv.gov.

