Capito, Manchin announce $1 million grant for Bluefield Transportation Project

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced a $1,008,000 grant for the West Virginia Department of Transportation in order to support the development and planning for a transportation project in Bluefield.

According to a release sent by Capito, the grant will fund the “development of a “T” shaped corridor that would expand and enhance access and transit between the East End, downtown Bluefield, and local amenities,” and the project will support the process that will lead to the Preliminary Plans and Environmental Documentation needed for it.

The release said both Capito and Manchin are excited to begin the planning and see the progressive impact this donation will have on the area.

“Communities across West Virginia continue to see the benefits of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Ranking Member Capito said. “The funding announced today will enable Bluefield to begin planning for a future project that can enhance access to local businesses, schools, and recreation activities. In my role on the EPW Committee, I’ll continue to advocate for resources that are critical to improving the core infrastructure of West Virginia’s cities and towns.”

“In order to ensure West Virginia’s continued economic growth and long-term job creation, we must regularly upgrade and improve transportation infrastructure across the state. I’m pleased DOT is investing more than $1 million in planning and developing a new corridor in southern West Virginia, which will expand and enhance transportation options for Bluefield area residents and visitors,” Senator Manchin said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation projects across the Mountain State.”

